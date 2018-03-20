Journalist Reveals Jurgen Klopp Wanted to Sign Bayer Leverkusen Star Over Mohamed Salah Last Summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not the man to be credited with the signing of superstar Mohamed Salah last summer - that incredible deal was facilitated by none other than the club's sporting director, Michael Edwards.

The Egyptian has been a complete revelation in the Premier League this season, scoring 28 goals already, including four at the weekend against Watford.

The 25-year-old is a totally different player to the Chelsea flop sold by Jose Mourinho in 2016 (after two loan stints), and the forward looks to be on course to scoop the Golden Boot and the PFA Player of the Season award at the end of the campaign.

While Klopp is undoubtedly over the moon with Salah, who cost just £37m from Roma, now, journalist Raphael Honigstein revealed that the Egyptian was not the manager's first choice.

Honigstein claimed on The Totally Football Show that Salah was brought in by Edwards, with Klopp apparently preferring to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt instead.

He claims that Klopp preferred the 21-year-old, who was rated at around £25m, but was convinced to sign Salah instead and the decision has certainly paid dividends.

Brandt has had a good season in the Bundesliga, scoring nine goals and making six assists in all competitions, but his stats simply don't stack up against Salah's, who has 40 and 12 so far.

At the time of the speculation linking him to Anfield, Brandt told kicker, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "My gut feeling and my head are telling me the time to move has not arrived yet. I have to straighten things out in Leverkusen.

"Of course there are players who say a year without European football before the World Cup is good reason to move."