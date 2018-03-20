Liverpool Fans Urge Reds to Sign Watford Star Following Impressive Performance in 5-0 Loss

By 90Min
March 20, 2018

Liverpool fans watched Mohamed Salah score four goals in a 5-0 win against Watford on Saturday. But the Egyptian star wasn't the only one who left them impressed.

Hornets midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, despite his team's loss, performed quite admirably given the circumstances. And with the 25-year-old Frenchman now linked to the Anfield side, Reds supporters were quick to urge their club to sign the player in the summer.

The defensive midfielder has been one of Watford's best performers this season, chipping in with seven goals and two assists as well. Other teams are sure to approach the Hornets for him in the summer, and by the looks of the tweets below, Liverpool fans are hoping their club will be among them.

