Liverpool Midfielder Reveals Lofty Career Ambitions As Anfield Exit Rumours Continue

Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can has revealed in a recent interview his ambitions to be named in a world team of the year at some point in his career.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season at the heart of their midfield, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 37 appearances in what is his fourth season at the club.

With rumours claiming Can could potentially leave in the summer with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich interested, the midfielder disclosed the lofty ambitions he has for his career in the future.

Speaking to German media outlet Sport 1, he said: "I want to become a world-class player. Maybe once in the world team of the year. That would be great."





As the former Bayern Munich man enters the final months of his contract, those connected with Liverpool hope that Can will remain at Anfield, none more so than former captain Steven Gerrard.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Reported by the Daily Express, the ex-England international said: “I think Liverpool have made him a better player and in Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff I think they are perfect for him.

"I can't make decisions for Emre [Can] but for me, in his shoes, I would be a bit more patient with Liverpool and I would hang on. I think Liverpool - the club and the fans - have a lot of belief in him."

Should Can leave the Reds this summer, it looks as Klopp has identified replacements to help fill the potential void. Naby Keita has already agreed to join from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, while the club have also been linked with Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi.