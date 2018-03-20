Man City Concerned for Player Safety After Liverpool Supporters Release Plans for 'Hostile' Welcome

Manchester City have expressed 'concerns' over a group of Liverpool supporters who wish to aggressively greet their side ahead of April's Champions League showdown.

The Premier League giants were paired together in the quarter finals of the tournament and, ahead of the first leg at Anfield, and the Daily Mail report that a poster distributed by Reds fans has led City to contact the police over a potentially alarming issue.

The poster in question has called on Liverpool fans to meet outside their ground two hours before kick off to greet Pep Guardiola's league leaders - armed with pyrotechnics - in a bid to create a hostile environment and strike fear into City's players.

Part of the flyer reads: "We're going to show them exactly what money can't buy. Bring your flares and flags. Banners and bangers. Pints and Pyro. There will be thousands of scouse voices ready to scare em back to Mancland with their tails between their legs before the match even starts."

The poster was shared by the Redmen TV's Twitter account and has since been circulated among Liverpool fans across social media.



The British newspaper has claimed that sources within the Etihad have expressed their fears over the possible problem, even if official lines from the club have refused to comment thus far.

This is well embarrassing, if the Napoli ultras couldn’t ‘scare us’ I’m sure a few bin dippers with their flags and red sparklers can’t 😂😂😂 — CTID 🦈🎗 (@Thom_MCFC) March 19, 2018

City will speak to both Liverpool Football Club and Greater Manchester Police, with the latter talking to their fellow officers on Merseyside about either dispersing the group or adding extra police to ensure the safety of their players.

A City coach full of fans was pelted with bottles and rocks when the two teams met in L4 back in 2014 - a result which left those on board shaken by the incident.

Villarreal's team bus was also subjected to a hostile reception in 2016 ahead of a Europa League semi final at Anfield - a match Liverpool won 3-0 to progress to the final 3-1 on aggregate.

