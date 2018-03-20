Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for Arsenal midfielder and Wales international Aaron Ramsey.

According to the Daily Star, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has switched his sights to box-to-box player Ramsey, who only has one more year left on his contract with the Gunners.

The 27-year-old has been at Arsenal for nearly 10 years since signing from Cardiff City in the summer of 2008, and Mourinho is thought to be a big fan of the midfielder.

United may well face competition from Chelsea for Ramsey, however, with the Blues also thought to be monitoring his contract situation closely.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ramsey would favor a move away from the Gunners, but it appears that Arsenal are in no rush to offer him a new contract, despite having engaged in talks with Alexis Sanchez, Ozil and Jack Wilshere in the last few months.

If he were to join the Red Devils it would cast yet further doubt on the future of Paul Pogba at the club.

Mourinho has allegedly claimed privately that both Pogba and January signing Alexis Sanchez are 'killing the team', and the arrival of a new central midfielder and more competition for places in the first-team would not be well received by either player.

Pogba's manager for the French national team Didier Deschamps has recently said that Pogba 'cannot be happy' with the current situation at United, and it would be interesting to see how he would react if Ramsey joined.