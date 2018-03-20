Maurizio Sarri Set to Sign New Contract With Napoli Amid Arsenal & Chelsea Links

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is expected to sign a new contract at the club to end talk of a move to the Premier League.

Corriere dello Sport - via Football Italia - have reported that the 59-year-old will confirm the extension of his deal within the next 48 hours.

Sarri has labelled rumours that he may leave Napoli “a false problem”. The Italian coach will reportedly meet with Partenopei President Aurelio De Laurentiis to negotiate the final terms of his contract, before the latter heads to the United States on business.

"The contract is there and we need to understand whether all the conditions are too," Sarri has said.

“These fans are great and I always want to give 100 per cent, if I don’t feel able to do that then I’ll take a step back, otherwise we’ll continue.

“I was in Serie B four years ago, I can’t feel worried. I’m honoured to be close to a team that has been winning for seven years.”

He added: “The relationship between the San Paolo and the team is something extraordinary, with me particularly.





“The Neapolitans fanbase has no equal, you go on the pitch and you receive something that is much more than emotional. I feel a great debt, and the only way I know to repay it is to give my best."

Sarri has led Napoli to an impressive title challenge in Serie A this season, with his side two points behind Juventus as the season approaches its climax.