Mohamed Salah has expressed his hope that his exploits for Liverpool will help to inspire more Egyptian footballers to make it at the highest level.

The red-hot forward has plundered 36 goals in all competitions for the Reds this season during his maiden campaign at Anfield, and is at the head of the race to win this year's Golden Boot in the Premier League.

Salah's rising reputation has put Egypt on the footballing map once more and, in an interview with ESPN, the 25-year-old revealed how he hoped that his goalscoring form would help to prove that people from his homeland could make it in any of the world's top footballing leagues.

He said: "It was difficult for us - for any Egyptian player - to be at that level and continue playing that level for many years. I knew from the first day I went to Basel [it would be] difficult.

"But I want to change that - I don't want that anymore. So I'm trying to work hard to see my weaknesses, to work hard on my weaknesses, to change that.

"It was a little bit tough because I used to go four and a half hours from my village to play in Cairo and come back.

"It was not easy but you know I suffered a lot for that and I think now I've got that result and now I'm trying to improve because I want all Egyptian people to follow my way."

One other Egyptian already in the Premier League is Stoke's Ramadan Sobhi, with a report claiming Salah has even talked up his compatriot's talents to his employers at Liverpool.

Salah had a rough time during his first spell in England as he failed to make the grade at Chelsea following a big-money move from Basel.

The winger moved to Italy to feature for both Fiorentina and Roma to recapture the form he displayed in Switzerland before a £40m move to Merseyside last summer saw him hit the ground running for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Salah bagged four goals in Liverpool's 5-0 drubbing of Watford at the weekend and is now four goals ahead of nearest rival Harry Kane - currently out injured - for the top goalscorer gong this season.