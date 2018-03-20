Liverpool are expected to hit the market for a world-class goalkeeper in the summer and are believed to have made AS Roma and Brazil stopper Alisson their chief target.

The Reds' goalkeeping woes have been well documented over the last few seasons, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius having really poor spells between the sticks. Karius is now Jurgen Klopp's first choice keeper, but Mignolet has been tipped to make an exit at the end of the season.

The Anfield side are reported as having approached Roma with a view to making a bid in the summer, but according to Italian source Corriere dello Sport, they could be faced with strong competition - in the form of current Champions League holders Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have reportedly made contact over the stopper themselves and are said to have prepared a €60m offer for the Brazilian star.

Roma, though, are reluctant to sell their prized asset and are keen to sign him to a new deal. As things stand, the player is contracted until 2021, but that could hold little meaning if both Liverpool and Real make advances in the summer.

The Reds are also understood to be looking into signing Jack Butland, and are willing to hand Stoke City £40m for the England international.

Arsenal are also thought to be interested in getting Butland on their books, however, possibly leaving the Reds to battle for a new keeper on several fronts in the coming window.