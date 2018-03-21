Amazing Stat Suggests Harry Kane Is Europe's 'Most Complete' Striker After Amazing Season

By 90Min
March 21, 2018

Harry Kane is making all of those 'he'll be a one-season wonder' type shouts look ridiculously silly, isn't he?

The Tottenham star has continued to fire in the goals to help his club continue to be the main force in north London and has seen records tumble in his wake.

Is Kane the complete striker that many claim he is though? He certainly has the finishing ability, strength, eye for a pass and technique to pull off all manner of remarkably bits of skill and, judging by this latest stat from WhoScored.com, it would appear that nobody can hold a mantle to the England international.

Given the strikers on show in Europe's top five leagues, that's some going from Spurs' main man. It takes something special to be able to rack up those numbers in such consistent fashion with all three body parts that you're expected to score goals with.

When you see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah all failing to post equally impressive numbers with their weaker foot or head, it just shows that Kane is a level above in this department.

It surely won't be long before he's winning trophies or titles whether that's with Tottenham or somebody else, and certainly makes him a favourite for the coveted 'complete striker' tag.

