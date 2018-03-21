Arsenal Receive Huge Boost as Long Term Target's Agent Fails to Rule Out Summer Transfer

Arsenal are understood to be considering making a summer swoop for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, after quotes from his agent emerged suggesting he could be persuaded to leave France for a bigger club.

Win a meet and greet with Dwayne Johnson! Enter here (UK entrants only)

The 24-year old has been in sparkling form during this season's Ligue 1 campaign, with The Sun reporting that his 21 goal return has attracted the interest of beleaguered Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Speculation that Fekir could leave the club this summer has arisen off the back of comments made by his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes, who suggested to the French press that his client is keen to play for a top 10 club in Europe at some stage.

“Respecting first and foremost Lyon. At home, we do not leave like a savage or after a showdown," Bernes told Le Dauphine Libere. "If at the end of the season, and this is not the case today, there was a decision to be made, then we would sit down with President Aulas and we would find the right solution.

“Nabil has the personal goal of being part of a top 10 European club. He has that potential. But a career is built little by little."





Gunners boss Wenger is understood to be weighing up a £45m move for Fekir, who has previously been linked with moves to Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona in the past.

The north London side are understood to be keen on wrapping up a deal for Fekir before this summer's World Cup though, leaving him to concentrate on his potential involvement in Russia with the French national side.