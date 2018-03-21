Bayern Munich Set to Hijack Borussia Dortmund's Bid to Sign German International Jonas Hector

Bayern Munich are set to hijack Borussia Dortmund's bid to sign German defender Jonas Hector, according to reports.

Dortmund have been heavily linked with the defender in recent weeks with reports of an €8m release clause set to be met, however there appears to be a twist in the transfer saga.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

According to German news outlet Kicker, it now appears that Bayern Munich have also contacted the 27-year-old about a potential move to the Allianz Arena.





The left back has made 111 Bundesliga appearances for Cologne since their promotion in 2014, and has since become a regular member of Joachim Löw's German national side. In fact, since Germany's World Cup triumph in 2014, no German player has made more international appearances than Hector (25).

Should the deal go through, it would look more than likely that Hector would act as a back up to Bayern's current left back David Alaba in case of an injury, suspension or need for rotation. This has led many people to believe that a move to Dortmund would suit the player better, with a higher chance for more playing time.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It is yet to have been revealed Hector's preference on where he wants to play his football next season, although the bright lights of Bayern Munich would be hard for anyone to turn down at this moment in time.





They find themselves 17 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as well as being drawn against Sevilla in the quarter finals of this season's UEFA Champions League.

As for Dortmund, they have been left to trail in Bayern's wake after falling an astounding 18 points behind the league leaders and were dumped out of the Europa League at the round of 16 stage. They'll be looking to rebuild this summer, and will be hoping they can convince players of the calibre of Hector to chose them over their fierce rivals.