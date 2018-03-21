Borussia Dortmund Target Confirms Deal Agreed With Inter Following Agent's Comments

Racing Club striker Lautaro Martinez has personally confirmed that he will be joining Inter Milan in the summer, admitting that "only details are missing" in what will be "a big step" for the 20-year-old.





It was his agent that broke the news earlier on Wednesday afternoon. Beto Yaque claimed that his client will have a €111m release clause written into his contract, and Inter executives promised that the team would be build around the striker - coach Luciano Spalletti looking to pair him up front with a strike partner.

And now that the details have emerged of the move, Martinez himself has confirmed what his representative has claimed, and he seems excited for the switch:

"It’ll be a big step for me." Martinez told ESPN (via Football Italia).

“Everything is finalised with Inter, only details are missing.”

At this moment in time, Martinez is away with the Argentina national squad - having been selected over soon to be Inter teammate Mauro Icardi, who has been in immaculate form this season at San Siro.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

The youngster has opened up on his chance to represent his country, and seems very focused on the chance being offered to him, admitting that he wants to offer the very best he can, and learn from his teammates, such as Lionel Messi:

I’m only thinking about giving the best of myself in these games,”





“I’ll use this opportunity to train with Messi."

So far this season for Racing, Martinez has netted 15 goals in only 18 appearances, and has earned plaudits from allover Argentina. Whether he can carry that form through to Serie A is another question.