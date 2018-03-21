BVB Offer 'Arrived Too Late' As Argentine Striker Set to Complete €22m Inter Switch

Borussia Dortmund's attempt to sign Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez have come to an end after Racing Club president Victor Blanco confirmed that the German side's offer for the 20-year-old "arrived too late."

Blanco insisted that Racing would honour an agreement with Italian outfit Internazionale that will see Martínez move to San Siro for roughly €22m.

The Racing striker has become one of the most sought-after players in the world over the last few months, with Atlético Madrid trying their luck at signing Martínez for €12m back in December.

However, the Argentina U20 international is set to put pen to paper on a deal at the San Siro during the summer after agreeing to personal terms with Inter during the last week.

"We received an offer from Dortmund [on Monday] but Racing can't do anything because we already have a deal in place with Inter and we will respect what we agreed," Blanco told Argentinian radio Radio Continental.

"I also think the player has everything done with Inter. I really don't see any chances of that being modified. I don't think there is any other destination for Lautaro than Inter."

The Racing president later confirmed details of their agreement with Inter, confirming that the Superliga Argentina side would receive a 10% sell-on fee on top of Martínez's initial transfer figure - estimated to be €22m.

"The only figure we know from the [Inter] deal is that of $27m before tax plus a 10 percent on a future sale," Blanco added, quoted by ESPN. "We will then have to deduct the fee for [Martinez's former club] Bahia Blanca, who own 20 percent of the player's rights."