Diego Costa Insists He Was Not at Fault for Chelsea Exile That Cost Him Place in Spain Squad

Diego Costa has claimed that he was not at fault for the fallout with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte last summer, which led to his eventual exit and cost him a place in the Spain squad.

The striker went AWOL after a disagreement with Conte and refused to attend training. Instead, he went to Brazil, before returning to Atletico Madrid in January.

Costa has insisted that he was not responsible for the deterioration of his relationship with Conte.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"It is very clear that it was not my fault that I was in Brazil. We all know what happened there but I’m back now and I want to do my best," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.





"The coach [Julen Lopetegui] was always very clear with me that if I was not playing then it would be impossible for me to be called up. But he also said that if I was playing well then the door would be open to me and I’m grateful to him for that."

(You may also be interested in Marcos Alonso Reveals Chelsea Star Is Unhappy After Getting Dropped From Spain Squad)

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Costa has been selected in Lopetegui's most recent squad ahead of Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, after a good run of form with Atletico. But he offered his support for his compatriot, who has struggled for goals in the Premier League in recent weeks.

"I miss Morata because we get on well," Costa said.

"Competition is always good. Morata has been having a bad time there but he is back now scoring goals and I hope he comes back with us and we can play together."