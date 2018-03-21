Leicester City Star Sent to 'Infirmary' on International Duty

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez's fitness concerns ahead of Algeria's two friendlies against Tanzania and Iran have caused the national team manager Rabah to admit he sent the 27 year-old to the 'infirmary'.

As quoted by Sport Witness from his press conference, Madjer explained: "I sent Yacine Brahimi and Mahrez to the infirmary. We're monitoring them closely. They have a few niggles."

With Mahrez completing the full 120 minutes of Leicester's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, fitness concerns were bound to be an issue. However with Leicester's next fixture being just under two weeks away, the skillful winger should be back in action for his club when he returns to England in a couple of weeks.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Algerian source Competition also revealed that Mahrez didn't train with the squad on Monday after receiving a knock in the clash against Chelsea, meaning they will have to be careful with him - something Leicester fans will be hoping stays true.



The Algeria international was one of the major talking points of the January transfer window, with Manchester City about to secure his services if it wasn't for Leicester's huge £95m asking price.

Many wouldn't of foreseen a Mahrez comeback in a Foxes shirt after labelling himself as 'very depressed' due to Leicester's refusal to let him get his dream move to the Etihad, however since coming back into the fold Mahrez has hit form with two goals in his last three games.

Whether or not Man City will return for Mahrez in the summer, it is likely the former PFA Player of the year will once more try seek a move away from the King Power Stadium.