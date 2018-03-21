Liverpool & Arsenal on Red Alert as Paris Saint-Germain Midfielder Reportedly Uncertain of Future

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is rumoured to be unsure of his future at the Ligue 1 club, amid links to Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal.

According to French media outlet Le 10 Sport, the 22-year-old is unsure whether he wants to remain in the French capital and is delaying any talks of a new deal with the Ligue 1 leaders.

The publication reports that Rabiot is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, as they continue to monitor the unclear situation at the Parc des Princes.

It's clear to see why the France international is wanted by many clubs around Europe, as he has all the attributes and skills to break into the majority of starting XI's across the continent.

Although there is speculation regarding his future, Calciomercato explained: "the news is that PSG want to keep their man at all costs, and are willing to make another try for it before his deal expires in June 2019."

Rabiot would appeal to both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp as he is being touted as one of the most promising central midfielders in Europe. He is mature in his play and a composed figure in possession, and would be a great replacement for someone like Emre Can who may be set to depart Anfield in the summer.

Match ⚽️💪🏼 A post shared by Adrien Rabiot (@adrienrabiot_25) on Mar 3, 2018 at 6:42am PST

Rabiot has made his way through the ranks with the Parisians, playing with them from Under-16 level, working his way up to the senior side where he's gone onto make 198 appearances, scoring 22 goals in that time.

The midfielder will be turning his attention to international duty with the France squad when they prepare for friendlies against Colombia and Russia.