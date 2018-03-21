Liverpool Starlet Rewarded for Club Form With Invite to Senior England Training Sessions

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been recognised for his good form for Liverpool this season, after he was invited to train with the senior England national side.

The Three Lions' official Twitter account revealed that the full-back had been asked by boss Gareth Southgate to train alongside his more senior colleagues after impressing for Jurgen Klopp's team this term.

He has not officially been called up to take part in the friendly fixtures against the Netherlands and Italy later this week, but Alexander-Arnold has been afforded the opportunity to see what it takes to make it into a senior squad if and when he is ever called up.

The young defender is part of Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21s side for the match against Romania - held in honour of the late West Brom legend Cyrille Regis - and the European Championship qualifier against against Ukraine this week, however.

The 19-year-old has featured in 22 games for Liverpool during the 2017/18 campaign and made his Three Lions' Under-21 debut earlier this term as well.

Almost 20 of those appearances have come from the start, as Alexander-Arnold deputised for the injured Nathaniel Clyne, and his displays have been a big boost to Klopp despite his latest run out at Old Trafford recently.



Alexander-Arnold was handed slight criticism for his part in Marcus Rashford's two goals in the recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, but Klopp sought to defend his starlet in the wake of that loss and it clearly hasn't hampered his international prospects either.

Southgate called up three right-backs to his 27-man squad for the games against the Netherlands and Italy, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Tottenham's Kieran Trippier and Alexander-Arnold's club mate Joe Gomez all vying for the position later this week.