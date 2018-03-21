Midfield Star Christian Eriksen Discusses Prospect of Leaving Spurs During Summer Transfer Window

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen has opened up on his Tottenham future, putting Spurs fans at ease by admitting that he hasn't even considered leaving the club - though winning trophies is something he seems to want to accomplish at some point in his career.

Eriksen has been in fine form this season for club and country this season. Back in Autumn he almost single handedly dragged Denmark to the FIFA World Cup with a play-off hat trick against Ireland. As a result, he's now with his national teammates preparing for the summer tournament.

Whilst away, he's answered questions on his Spurs future - and fans have no reason to be worried about their star playmaker:

"To be honest, I do not think about [interest from elsewhere]." Eriksen told Danish newspaper BT.

"You play football in the present, but you also have dreams. Dreams are one thing, but they are only realistic when [an offer] is on the table. Right now, most people are very happy at Tottenham and I am also.

"All footballers would like to win the Premier League or the Champions League or FA Cup. I think most people just want to win some trophies.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"We have been close to in the last couple of seasons, but in this season we have not been around. Nevertheless, we have still had an absolutely positive season so far."

Tottenham have come under a lot of scrutiny for their failure to win trophies in years; and haven't done so since 2008, when they won the League Cup. However, Eriksen seems to think they're on the right track when it comes to lifting trophies:

"Yes, [I can win trophies with Spurs]. If you think where Tottenham was when I came to where we are now. Now people look at us as title candidates whereas previously we had to fight to get into the top four and even the top six.

"We may have to build and build to become capable of winning a trophy but we are on the way the right track."