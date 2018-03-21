PSG Officials List Luis Enrique as Top Managerial Target After Snubbing Chelsea Boss

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is being lined up to replace Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain this summer after officials from the French giants decided against making a move for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Enrique has been linked with a return to management in the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Arsenal believed to be the frontrunners for his signature in England.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

However, PSG have taken pole position and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is eager to bring the 47-year-old to the Parc des Princes in an attempt to further the Parisians' project, according to a report from Paris United.

The French giants are on course to win Ligue 1 this season after opening up a 17 point lead at the top of the table in what will be their fifth league title in six years - only missing out last season to AS Monaco.

However, PSG are yet to stamp their authority on the Champions League since their Qatari takeover in 2011, with Emery's predecessors Carlo Ancelotti and Laurent Blanc equally unsuccessful in Europe as the French outfit's current boss.

Names like Arsène Wenger, Zinedine Zidane and even Mauricio Pochettino have been linked with the managerial role in the French capital but Al-Khelaifi appears to have his heart set on appointing Enrique this summer.