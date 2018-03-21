Southampton Full Back Ryan Bertrand Withdraws From England Squad With Back Injury

Southampton full back Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's England squad for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy with a back problem.

The 28-year-old played for his club in last weekend's 2-0 win against Wigan in the FA Cup semi final.

But he has returned to Southampton as a precaution having picked up an injury before Friday's game against the Netherlands.

Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from the England squad with an injury.



An FA statement read: "Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has returned to his club for further assessment on a back issue.

"Bertrand's withdrawal is a precautionary measure and he will play no part in the forthcoming fixtures against the Netherlands and Italy."

Bertrand has 19 England caps and started five of the last six World Cup qualifiers. His absence will leave Spurs' Danny Rose and Manchester United's Ashley Young as the left backs available to Southgate.

Southampton will be hopeful that Bertrand returns to full fitness in time for their next Premier League game against West Ham.



The trip to the London Stadium could prove hugely significant in the relegation battle, with the Saints sitting in 18th place and two points behind David Moyes' side.



"It's definitely a massive game,” Bertrand has said. “You go there and relish the opportunity because if you come out of there with a result it leaves you in very good stead.