Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has suggested that Robert Lewandowski remain at Bayern Munich, as rumors continue to circulate (as they have done for years) regarding a possible move to the Bernabeu for the Polish striker.

The pair played together at the Allianz Arena for three years prior to Alonso's retirement. This summer, Lewandowski looks more likely than ever to make the move from the Bundesliga to La Liga, but Alonso doesn't seem to sure about the idea.

Speaking to Sportbuzzer (via Marca), the Spaniard warned Lewandowski off the move, claiming that the striker has it perfect where he is in Bavaria:

"He is definitely one of the best No. 9s in the world," Alonso began. "However, I think that he is best at Bayern. Every year he scores goals, he knows the club, he knows the league, and he wins titles. If he wants to have a different experience, that is something that he must decide for himself."

The Champions League and World Cup winner spent the vast majority of his career competing among the best in the world, but it appears that the level of competence in Germany is beginning to decline, and Alonso fears that it will have a negative impact on the Bundesliga.

"Borussia Dortmund have done well for years," he noted. "But instead of making the gap smaller, it has increased in recent years. This is not good for the league; it needs excitement. Bayern need a rival, and it does not matter if it is Dortmund, Schalke or Leipzig."

Bayern look set for yet another Bundesliga title this season - and a first place this term finish will hand them their sixth league triumph in a row.