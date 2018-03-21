Tottenham Legend Blames Jose Mourinho for Trying to Unsettle Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has given his view on the latest transfer rumours surrounding defender Toby Alderweireld.

It has recently been reported that Spurs are 'ready to sell' the defender for £50m this summer, as the club are not prepared to break their wage cap in order to meet the demands of the Belgian international.

This has sparked debate between Spurs fans on social media, with club legend Graham Roberts having his say on Twitter.

It’s all hear say at moment the press just stirring trying to unsettle the club as they know we going to win the cup this is a mourinho tactic anyway no player is bigger than the club remember that — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 21, 2018

The 58-year-old played in excess of 200 games for Spurs in the 1980s, winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup along the way. If anybody is qualified to talk about a defender staying at Spurs and achieving success, it's Roberts.

Interestingly, Roberts claimed that the recent interest has been stirred by Jose Mourinho, in order to play mind games ahead of the two sides meeting in the FA Cup semi-final next month.

However, the rumours stemmed from Belgian outlet HLN, and started before the draw for the semi finals of the FA Cup was made on Sunday evening.

In fact, last month it was reported that Real Madrid has joined Manchester United in a race to sign the 29-year-old defender. If Alderweireld were to join Los Blancos, it would be an interesting move as the Belgian spent two years at rivals Atlético Madrid, prior to his move to north London.

Alderweireld, who has over 60 caps for his country, will be hoping that his future can be sorted before the summer, so he can focus on helping Belgium achieve success in the World Cup in Russia. Alderweireld is likely to come up against some of his Tottenham team mates in the competition, as Belgium and England have both been drawn in the same group.