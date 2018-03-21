Virgil Van Dijk Tells Reds Fans to Expect More With Defender in Line for Netherlands Captaincy

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has promised Reds fans to expect further improvements from him in the future as he settles in to life on Merseyside.

Since joining Jurgen Klopp's men from Southampton in January for an eye-watering £75m, Van Dijk has been a revelation at Anfield, putting in masterful performances at the back and ensuring he's one of the first names on the team sheet on a weekly basis.

So far the 26-year-old Dutchman has made 10 appearances for the Reds, helping them maintain four clean sheets as the season nears its climax, as well as scoring on his debut in the Merseyside derby, handing the Reds a memorable 2-1 win.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, Van Dijk has hit the ground running at Anfield, seamlessly slotting into the centre back position next to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Speaking on his bedding in period at his new club, and whether it was easier than anticipated, Van Dijk said, as quoted by the Independent: “I don’t know. Obviously you come here with expectations.





“I’m getting better and better and the understanding with all the players is getting much better.”

Following his good form following the much anticipated move to Liverpool, Netherlands national team boss Ronald Koeman has identified Van Dijk as a potential candidate to receive the captains armband for his country ahead of international friendlies against Portugal and England.

However, the defender has explained he will not let the prospect of captaining his country distract him from what's in front of him, saying: “I’m just playing my game and trying to help my team.”

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Upon the conclusion of the international break Liverpool will face Manchester City in the quarter finals of the Champions League in their first game back at Anfield.





“Everybody knows that anyone we get is going to be very hard. Manchester City is a very good team,” Van Dijk said.

“They are very hard to play against and we need to be 100 percent or even better to beat them over two games.”

So far this season Liverpool have been the only team to take all three points from Manchester City in the League, with the two sides playing out a dramatic 4-3 thriller at Anfield in January.