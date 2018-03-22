Andres Iniesta Drops Huge Hint Over Possible Barcelona Stay Amid Departure Rumours

Andres Iniesta has dropped a massive hint that he could stay at Barcelona for a couple more seasons if he manages to stave off another injury lay-off.

The legendary midfielder spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (h/t Marca) about the prospect of remaining at Nou Camp past his contract's expiry date in June.

Speculation has been rife over Iniesta's time with the current La Liga leaders as he appeared to suggest his lengthy association with the Catalan giants was nearing its end earlier this term.

But the 33-year-old offered up a slim chance of him remaining in Catalonia past this summer if he managed to put an end to the niggling injuries that have blighted the past few years of his professional career.

He said: "Many things are going round in my head, some with more strength than others. There are a few weeks left where the decision to continue or not is there to be made.

"It's one of the most important decisions of my career and I understand that I am at an age where things change and other doors open that are very exciting in many ways.

"It will not be a matter of love, it will be about me feeling what I think I am able to contribute. If injuries respect me, I can see myself in the Barcelona XI for the next two years."

Iniesta has made 664 appearances across 16 seasons for Barca but hamstring and abductor issues over the past two years have prevented him from closing in on 700 appearances for his club.

Iniesta went on to add that the physical demands placed on his body at his age meant that it might not be in his best interests to stay at the very top level of football, but he placated any fears of a possible switch to another Spanish side by saying he wouldn't play for anyone else in that country other than his beloved Barca.

He added: "If I leave, it will be because I can't give 100 percent as a player and as a person to my club," he continued. "It will be a difficult decision regardless, but I'm very calm about it and I'm enjoying this year very much.

"I would not go anywhere to compete against my club, all scenarios that are not competing against Barcelona are possible."