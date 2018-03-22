Arsenal Eye Cech Replacement & Join Chelsea in Race to Sign RB Leipzig Goalkeeper

Arsenal have joined the race with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to sign RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi as they look to replace current number one Petr Cech this summer.

Cech has been at fault for multiple goals this season, and he has not replicated the form that he had previously shown at Chelsea.

Gulacsi has impressed for Leipzig since joining from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, and it is apparent that Arsene Wenger has been keeping tags on the goalkeeper this season, according to The Sun.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 27-year-old is rated at £25m and would count as a home-grown player as he spent five years at Liverpool. He has 73 appearances at the German side and was rated the best 'keeper in the Bundesliga by magazine Kicker.

Chelsea are also interested in the player, with Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tipped to potentially leave the club this summer. Real Madrid, among other clubs, are interested in his services, so Chelsea will have to pursue other options in case they cannot persuade Courtois to stay.

Leipzig are currently sixth in the Bundesliga, with two points separating them from the Champions League places. Missing out on the European competition would make it difficult for them to hold onto their top players, especially ones like Gulacsi who have numerous clubs interested.

Gulacsi has had an incredible turnaround in his career since moving on from Liverpool. He did not make a single appearance for the Reds in his five years there, instead being sent out on loan four times for Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers (twice) and Hull City.

He has done well to go from this to attracting interest from the world's top clubs.