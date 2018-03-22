French Newspaper Claims Chelsea Star Thibaut Courtois Met With PSG Supremo Last Month

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois allegedly met up with the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain Antero Henrique in London last month to discuss a possible move to the Parc des Princes this summer, as reported by Le Parisien.

Courtois is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 and has so far refused to sign an extension with the west Londoners, despite offers having been made to make him a top earner on £200,000-a-week.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Henrique and co are determined to sign a top stopper ahead of the 2018/19 season, and Courtois is undeniably better than Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp, with a larger profile too.

The Belgian has established himself over the past couple of season's as one of the world's best, and has arguably been using that as an excuse not to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Bridge just yet.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It has been reported that Courtois has been waiting for Spanish giants Real Madrid to come calling after deciding they want to replace Keylor Navas.

The former Atletico Madrid loan star appears to be unfazed by his contract situation, and has said, as quoted by the Sun: "I'm committed to Chelsea. I have a contract until next year and I will be here. I will do my best for it.

"Obviously there is no extension signed but I don't think now is the moment to do it. I think it is better to wait until the end of the season.

"All I can say is I'm committed to Chelsea and also committed for next year."