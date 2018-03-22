Future of Man Utd's Spanish Duo in Doubt With Athletic Bilbao Keen to Bring Back Ander Herrera

Manchester United could be set to cash in on Spanish duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata at the end of the season.

Manager Jose Mourinho isn't actively looking to sell either of the stars, but Marca claim he is willing to at least listen to offers since neither are crucial starters.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Both were much more involved last season, but the signings of Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez have limited their game time at the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United could sell Herrera back to his old club Athletic Bilbao. The 28-year-old left the club to join the Red Devils in 2014 for €36m but is still held in high regard there.

Bilbao have already set about building for next season by securing the signings of Ander Capa and Cristian Ganea, with Dani Garcia and Mikel Merino also potential incomings, and Herrera could be the leader to take them forward.

Herrera and Mata are two of nine players Mourinho would be willing to press ahead without next season - with Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind just some of the others at risk.

Should Herrera and Mata both be sold, it will be highly likely there will be wholesale changes in midfield ahead of the 2018/19 campaign with Marouane Fellaini also likely to depart and Michael Carrick retiring.

United have been linked with the likes of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jorginho and even Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey.

