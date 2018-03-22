Galatasaray Star Will Evaluate Offers in the Summer With Newcastle Strongly Linked

Galatasaray winger Garry Rodrigues will make a decision on his future in the summer as Newcastle's interest in the player looks set to continue into a third transfer window.

The Magpies reportedly launched a failed bid for Rodrigues last summer and were also unsuccessful in their attempts to land the 27-year-old in January, with reports claiming that the Turkish league leaders had turned down an offer of £8m.

Now Rodrigues' agent Ceylan Caliskan has confirmed that his client will only consider transfer offers once the season is over, though he did not directly state whether any offers had yet been made.

“We’ve made a decision with Garry over transfer offers," Caliskan told Istanbul-based newspaper Milliyet. "We decided that we’ll only evaluate them at the end of the season.”

Newcastle sent a scout to last weekend's derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, though they will not have gleaned much from the 0-0 draw. Rafa Benitez is clearly still interested in the player but may be deterred by Gala's €30m valuation.

Rodrigues has been in impressive form for Fatih Terim's side this season, scoring four league goals since the turn of the year and six in total. He also has eight assists, the second-most of any player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Rodrigues was born in Rotterdam but is a Cape Verde international, with 21 caps for the Blue Sharks since making his international debut in 2013.

His career has taken him from the Netherlands to Turkey via Bulgaria, Spain and Greece, but he finally appears to have found his feet and would surely relish the chance to test himself against the Premier League's best.