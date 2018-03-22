Newcastle Look to Extend Deal of Exciting Prospect & England U18 International Adam Wilson

Newcastle United want to extend the contract of youngster Adam Smith, as the Magpies believe he has a big future at the club.

According to the Chronicle, via HITC, the Magpies are set to offer the starlet a two-year deal to reward him for his performances and secure his future at the club.

Newcastle have had tough luck with homegrown talent in recent years, and they hope that England Under-18 full back Wilson will reverse that trend. They also have goalkeeper Freddie Woodman who is looking to do the same.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

They will look to develop the 17-year-old enough so that he can challenge current starter Paul Dummett at left back and give Rafael Benitez more options at the back.

The club are clearly trying to make up for past mistakes, such as the loss of young defender Lewis Gibson to Everton last summer after failing to confirm his long term future. Although they were compensated, they will want to avoid losing their own talent.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Newcastle could do with an improved defence, especially considering they have found themselves in another relegation scrap in the Premier League. Although they are 13th in the table, only four points separate them from the relegation zone.

Their next game against Huddersfield will prove crucial, with the Terriers being only one point away from the Magpies. A loss would see Huddersfield leapfrog them, and it could leave them a mere two points from the relegation zone if Southampton are able to beat West Ham on the same weekend.