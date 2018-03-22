Report Claims Neymar Has Told PSG President to Replace Unai Emery With Ex-Barça Boss This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar and supposed shot-caller Neymar has expressed his desired to see Luis Enrique become the next manager of the French giants and not Antonio Conte.

The Brazilian knows all about Enrique after being managed by the Spaniard during their time at Barcelona together, and AS believe the forward is keen to see him replace under fire Unai Emery at the end of the season.

Emery, appointed in 2016, has delivered four major honours for the club over the past two years, and looks nailed on clinch this year's Ligue 1 title and possibly another Coupe de France.

But those should be formalities in the eyes of the club's hierarchy, with the Champions League representing the real dream. The Spaniard failed miserably this season, crashing out at the last 16 stage against holders Real Madrid.

It's looking likely Emery could bite the bullet at the end of the season as a result, and Neymar has told Nasser Al Khelaifi he would like to see Enrique put in charge ahead of next season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Names as varied as Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone have also be linked with the job, but when Al Khelaifi flew out to meet Neymar and club sporting director Antero Henrique in Brazil after the player's recent operation, two names in Enrique and Chelsea boss Conte were brought up during discussions.

Neymar apparently made it clear he doesn't like Conte's style, and is very much in the camp of his former manager to get the gig.

The Italian appears to be on the brink at Chelsea - a position he seems to have been in for most of the season - and reports have continued to link him away from Stamford Bridge.

