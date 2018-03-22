Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk has been officially unveiled as the new captain of the Dutch national team.

Former Everton boss Ronald Koeman worked alongside the £75m defender during their time at Southampton and the Netherlands manager has now bestowed the captains armband upon the 26-year-old, as announced on Twitter, replacing the retired Arjen Robben.

The Liverpool star will lead his side out as the official captain for the first time during the Netherlands' friendly encounters against England and Portugal this month.

The center back is set to lead Netherlands in their pursuit to return to the top of international football during their Euro 2020 qualifiers following the disappointment of missing out on the last two major tournaments.

Reacting to the news, Van Dijk said, via the Oranje Twitter account: "Great news, for me and my family. I am very happy with it, it is a great honor to be the captain of your country."

Van Dijk has made just 16 appearances for his country but in a squad lacking experience - with only seven of Koeman's current 25-man squad having played more than 20 caps - the 26-year-old has been given the nod.

The center back has adjusted to life at Liverpool with ease and with his leadership capabilities on show, he has already earned the praise of Reds legend John Arne Riise who has tipped Van Dijk to become a leader and marshal of club as well as country.