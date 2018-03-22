Sam Allardyce Drops Big Hint Over Everton Interest in Arsenal Contract Rebel Jack Wilshere

Sam Allardyce has seemingly dropped a big hint that Everton are interested in landing Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer.

The Arsenal ace is out of contract in July and, with negotiations at a standstill between Wilshere and the Gunners, other parties are beginning to circle with intent.

Everton and West Ham are thought to be the front runners for the midfielder's signature and, in an interview conducted on talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo) on Thursday, Allardyce appeared to suggest that there was concrete evidence that the Toffees wanted Wilshere.

The 63-year-old tried to be as coy as he could over the 26-year-old but, ultimately, his praise of Wilshere's talents and ability to put his injury nightmare behind him failed to put out any fires about a potential swoop.

Allardyce said when asked about Wilshere: “I can’t comment on that, you’re not supposed to be talking about that!

“I’ve always admired him, oh yes. I’ve seen a big difference in Jack Wilshere recently, in his frame, in his body. He looks like he has really got the bit between his teeth.

“He looks a lot fitter than he was and he is leaner in his face. He looks like he’s had a real go off the field, with his diet and extra training, to overcome his injury problems and prove what a great player he is.

“Hopefully if he is over his problems, whether it’s Arsenal or another club, we all hope he has a long career ahead of him.”

Wilshere is said to have told Arsenal that they have one final chance to make him an offer he cannot refuse or the England international will accept that his future lies away from the Emirates.

The north Londoners had informed Wilshere that he was free to leave last summer as he continued to be plagued by injuries but, after Wilshere turned his career around and forced his way back into the senior fold under Arsene Wenger, the club are now desperate to keep him.