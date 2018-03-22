Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Are Prepared to Offload Fringe Star to Liverpool

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sanction the move of Dani Ceballos to Liverpool this summer, but the Spanish giants are also said to be keeping their options open should other clubs come calling for the midfielder.

The Reds were said to be interested in luring the 21-year-old to Anfield in January on a loan deal given his lack of game time at the Bernabeu. However, the move was subsequently blocked which has led to increased speculation that Ceballos could be on his way out in the summer.

With just five starting appearances and 11 from the bench, Ceballos is primed to seek pastures new after struggling to make an impact and prove his worth to manager Zinedine Zidane following his move from Real Betis last summer.

According to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol, Real Madrid have decided they will approve any Liverpool offer should the Reds make contact for Spain's Under-21 star this summer.

Dani Ceballos still is enormously talented. If he would have picked Barcelona, he would have balled alongside Busi and Iniesta. I expect him to show his level once he gets freed from the stands in the Spanish capital. — NW. (@NuelWeinchard) February 2, 2018

Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to sign a central midfielder in the summer as Emre Can looks increasingly likely to head for the exit door at Anfield following four-years at the club, with Arsenal's Jack Wilshere also said to be of interest to the Reds as the England international's contract stand off with the Gunners continues.

The reports claims Real Madrid are prepared to play the long game over Ceballos, however, as AC Milan, Roma and Juventus are also said to be in the race to land the 21-year-old, with the Spanish giants prepared to accept the best offer with the midfielder's blessing.

Ceballos's club teammate, Dani Carvajal previously summed up the youngsters frustrations following a series of cameo appearances as he said, via the Express: "There are 24 players in the squad and we all want to play.

"If someone doesn't play and they don't get angry it's even bad for the team. Wanting to play and show what you can do is good.





"At the end of the day there are many games, so the coach is rotating a lot. We all have to give our all because the team benefits and if the team wins we will all be happy," he added.



