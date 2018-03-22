West Ham Fans React to Rumours Claiming £12m Bid for Loanee Joao Mario Was Rejected

By 90Min
March 22, 2018

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has been on loan at West Ham since January, and has featured in all but one of all of the games since his move to London. 

The Hammers are said to have the choice to make the move a permanent arrangement, with a reported €40m option being included in the loan deal. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Mario admitted himself earlier in the week that Inter are 'part of my past', as the Portuguese international looks for a move away from the Serie A club. 


Reports have now emerged claiming that West Ham made the first move to bring Mario to the London Stadium on a permanent deal by bidding £12m, a significantly lower amount than the agreed €40m option. 


Unsurprisingly, the offer was rejected immediately and West Ham fans have been sharing their thoughts on the offer via Twitter.


Despite playing regularly, Mario has not made the impact at the club that fans would have hoped for, and many think that the 25-year-old has shown that he is not worth the €40m option.

