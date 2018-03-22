West Ham Fans React to Rumours Claiming £12m Bid for Loanee Joao Mario Was Rejected

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has been on loan at West Ham since January, and has featured in all but one of all of the games since his move to London.

The Hammers are said to have the choice to make the move a permanent arrangement, with a reported €40m option being included in the loan deal.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Mario admitted himself earlier in the week that Inter are 'part of my past', as the Portuguese international looks for a move away from the Serie A club.





Reports have now emerged claiming that West Ham made the first move to bring Mario to the London Stadium on a permanent deal by bidding £12m, a significantly lower amount than the agreed €40m option.





Unsurprisingly, the offer was rejected immediately and West Ham fans have been sharing their thoughts on the offer via Twitter.

So we agreed an option to buy Joao Mario for €40m at the end of his loan so the dildo brothers have only gone and tried to get him for £12m hahahah typical — ᶜᵃᶫᶫᵘᵐ (@CaIIumWHU) March 20, 2018





With Sullivan back up to his Old tricks again, offering £12M for Mario when they want £36M, a director of football can’t be put in place soon enough. With the likes of Redknapp and Cottee being linked with the Jon who would you give the job to? pic.twitter.com/uEDRyXpDMU — iRONS UNITED (@irons_united) March 22, 2018

In the latest chapter of the circus known as West Ham football club, the West Ham board have bid £12m for a player currently on loan at our club when his parent club values him at £40m.



I would say "You couldn't make it up" but this is the West Ham board we're talking about. — HammerandTalk (@hammerandtalk) March 21, 2018

Despite playing regularly, Mario has not made the impact at the club that fans would have hoped for, and many think that the 25-year-old has shown that he is not worth the €40m option.