You Still Here?! Liverpool Fans Slam Forgotten Keeper After Yet Another Error-Strewn Performance

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bodgan came under barrage of criticism from club supporters on Twitter following yet another error riddled performance, this time during an Under-23 appearance which led to defeat.

The 30-year-old's career at Anfield has been anything but smooth sailing, and you would be forgiven for failing to remember that he was even still a Liverpool player - although he remains contracted until 2019.

But his performance against Middlesbrough in an Under-23 clash on Wednesday night changed all that as the opportunity to potentially reappear with a clean slate was fumbled with little time to spare.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Hungarian - who joined Liverpool from Bolton on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 - is fourth in line at Anfield and started his first game since a lengthy injury spell in a forgettable manner.

The 3-1 defeat saw Liverpool's Under-23 side knocked out of the Premier League Cup after conceding a goal within the first minute of the game, before an absolute howler saw Middlesbrough clinch their second prior to half time after Bogdan dropped the ball from a free kick straight onto the opposing strikers feet.

2-0 Boro - Bogdan drops an easy cross. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) March 21, 2018

A performance Liverpool fans have seen all too often during his brief six appearance career with the senior side as the most memorable moment, for all the wrong reasons, came during the Reds' 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford in season 2015/16.

With little appearing to have changed in his three-years at the club, a collection of Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to question why he is still at the club and react to his most recent performance...