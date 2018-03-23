Anderlecht Midfielder Hoping for Summer Move With West Ham and Liverpool Interested

Anderlecht starlet Leander Dendoncker has gone on record saying he is looking to leave the Belgian champions, with the player hoping the forthcoming World Cup will be a precursor to a move.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the Belgian midfielder admitted that he hopes a call-up to the national squad and a good showing in Russia will convince Premier League clubs to pay his €15m asking price. Dendocker said: "The World Cup is in itself important for an eventual transfer. But also individually, for the experience.

TransferMarketWeb: Anderlecht midfielder Leander #Dendoncker is attracting #Liverpool's interest as a potential replacement for Emre Can. Dendoncker (22) came close to joining West Ham United in January. #LFC — LFC Transfer Rumours (@JornGjersoe72) March 19, 2018

"It is something I dreamed of since childhood. Getting to that World Cup would be a victory in every way, but I am adamant that it will depend on me in the coming months."

The 22-year-old was close to a move to West Ham in January, but the Hammers couldn't meet the asking price and a move never materialised, with an apparent agreement between the youngster and Anderlecht to let him go in the summer.

David Moyes instead opted to bring in Inter midfielder Joao Mario on a short-term loan, with an eye to luring Dendoncker to the London Stadium in the summer.

The Belgian international has four caps for his country and is in the squad to face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Dendoncker has been the subject of much criticism in the Belgian media this season, with his performances having taken a nosedive after his failed move to the Premier League, although he has been deployed at centre-back for much of the season.





With Belgium drawn in the same World Cup group as England, along with Panama and Tunisia, there will be ample opportunity to impress for the Anderlecht midfielder in Russia, with the Premier League big guns watching.