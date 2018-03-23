Arsenal and Juventus Tipped to Go Head to Head in Summer Battle to Sign Man Utd Outcast

Arsenal have reportedly made Manchester United outcast Matteo Darmian a top summer transfer target, with existing starting right-back Hector Bellerin heavily linked with a move away from the club after a frustrating few seasons in north London.

Arsenal were recently said to be willing to sell the Spaniard if a £50m bid is made, giving the club the opportunity to start rebuilding the squad after a disastrous campaign in 2017/18.

According to Goal, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger sees Darmian as a potentially 'fine replacement' and the club is apparently 'confident' of landing the Italian international.

Bellerin has been linked with Barcelona, Juventus and most recently United, although both Barça and Juve have also both been rumoured to have pulled back from their interest.

Goal separately reports that Juve have specifically dropped interest in Bellerin because they too are now chasing Darmian and could give Arsenal stiff competition. Just like the Gunners, the Serie A champions are said to be 'confident' of landing the target, but only one club can win.

Darmian, who will have just one year left on his United contract at the end of the season, has shown himself on occasion to be a quality defender. He has lacked consistency at Old Trafford, though, perhaps not helped by the change of manager after signing for Louis van Gaal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has played just 13 times in all competitions so far this season and is a back-up at best to regular team captain Antonio Valencia. A fresh start could kickstart his career.

United bought Darmian for around £13m in the summer of 2015, one year after he had impressed against England in the World Cup for Italy. He played 39 times in all competitions in that first season, despite also suffering with injuries, but has featured increasingly less since.