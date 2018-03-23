Atletico Consider Argentinian Superstar as Potential Griezmann Replacement as Juve Demand £105m Fee

Atletico Madrid would have to smash their transfer fee record if they harbour any hopes of landing Paulo Dybala as Antoine Griezmann's replacement.

That is according to Spanish newspaper AS (h/t Daily Mail), who have extraordinarily claimed that the Juventus superstar has been earmarked as the ideal replacement for Griezmann if he departs for Barcelona this summer.

Atletico's current record for a transfer fee splurge is held by Diego Costa - the former striker who returned to Spain's capital from Chelsea for around £57m around nine months ago.

If one of La Liga's giants wanted Dybala to join him at Wanda Metropolitano, however, they would have to stump up an outlandish £105m for the Argentinian goalscorer if they tried to tempt Juventus to part with their prized asset.

Griezmann's future is the subject of much speculation as the France international continues to interest Spanish top flight leaders Barca, and could move to Camp Nou before the transfer window officially opens.

Reports in Friday's media have alleged that Griezmann wants his future resolved one way or the other before he heads to Russia for the World Cup with Les Bleus and, if La Blaugrana seal his signing, it would leave a gaping hole in Atleti's forward line.

Dybala got caught dining with Simeone.

Dybala got caught dining with Simeone.

Griezmann might be on his way out, imagine if Dybala signs for Atletico as his replacement, oh my

Diego Simeone would, then, need a new powerhouse in attack to play alongside Costa and Dybala has been touted as the man he wants to bring in if he loses Griezmann.

Dybala was spotted in Madrid on Tuesday by eagle-eyed diners at a restaurant in the city, and rumours have emerged that he was in the capital to hold tentative talks with Simeone about a potential switch.

Sources close to both camps have apparently stated that both men want the move to happen and, given Simeone's work on Griezmann in the past four years, it's not hard to see why.



The forward is said to be keen on linking up with his compatriot at Atletico after Simeone worked his magic to turn Griezmann into a world beater, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be done with Juventus over his sale.