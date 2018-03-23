Chelsea Set to Beat PSG to Agreement for Former Barca Coach as French Champions Eye Allegri

Chelsea reportedly hold the advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the race to appoint former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as both clubs look for new managers ahead of the expected sackings of Antonio Conte and Unai Emery respectively.

PSG were rumoured to be going all out to snag Enrique, a coach with a proven record in the Champions League after guiding Barça to glory as part of an historic treble in 2014/15.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

But Chelsea are seemingly equally keen and a report from French publication Le Parisien has claimed that Enrique will definitely not be the new PSG coach next season because he is already 'heading towards Chelsea instead'.

Incumbent Stamford Bridge boss Conte has come under increasing pressure after a poor defence of the Premier League title he guided the team to in record breaking fashion last season. The Italian has also been at war with Stamford Bridge officials over transfer policy and appears ready to give up.

It was rumoured earlier this season that he would be sacked as soon as Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League. That came last week after a comprehensive Last 16 aggregate defeat against Barcelona, but he remains in charge as the FA Cup is still on offer to win.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

It had been suggested that PSG might actually go for Conte. But after seemingly missing out on Enrique, the French champions will now target respected Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, according to a report by ESPN this week.

Allegri has continued Juve's domestic dominance in Italy since taking over from Conte in Turin in 2014 and has led the club to two Champions League finals in the last three seasons. That European record in particular is said to be attracting PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.