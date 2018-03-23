Chile Boss Admits 'Exhausted' Alexis Sanchez Has Struggled to Settle at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he is 'mentally exhausted' as Chile's manager confirmed that Manchester United man is struggling to adapt after his move from Arsenal.

The striker took to his official Instagram page ahead of his national side's friendly encounter with Sweden on Friday, and revealed that he had been feeling the effects of a long and gruelling season mentally for himself.

However, Sanchez opted to remain positive about things as he wrote that he was remaining upbeat and needed to continue on in his quest to rediscover his best form for the Old Trafford based club.

He said: "I know you are tired. I know you are psychologically and emotionally exhausted. But you have to smile and continue."

That admission came in the wake of Chile boss Reinaldo Rueda revealing that the 29-year-old was on the cusp of ruling himself out of action for his homeland as he sought to get some time off to get his head around his switch to United from north London.

Sanchez joined the Red Devils in the January window as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but has so far failed to adapt to life in the north west of England and prove he was a signing worth making.

The ex-Udinese and Barcelona star has drawn criticism from United supporters for his sub-par displays - form that has delighted Arsenal fans in equal measure - and Rueda has put that lack of top form down to Sanchez's winter move.

He said (via the Metro): "It’s a difficult transition to go from Arsenal to Manchester United. He is sad because he wants to show his level. Fortunately he arrived with a great disposition. He knows that his teammates love him and respect him.

"In February he asked me to stay at his club, to adapt, but his passion for the team made him come here. We hope we can help him."

Sanchez spoke to the Chilean media on Thursday to admit that his January transfer - the first of his career - had had an effect on him but vowed to return to the form he showed consistently at the Emirates.

