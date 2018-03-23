'Completely Different' Kevin De Bruyne Plays Down 'Impossible' Lionel Messi & Ronaldo Comparisons

What a season Kevin De Bruyne is having. The Manchester City superstar is frontrunner for the PFA Player of the Season award as the Belgian has been instrumental to City's phenomenal league form.

With 11 goals and 18 assists in all competitions this season, De Bruyne is easily one of the best players in the world in his position. Such consistent top level performances has meant that the Belgian's name is being mentioned among the world's best.

However, comparisons to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are growing tiresome for De Bruyne, who wants to make it clear that his is a completely different player to ones he is often likened to.

"It is impossible to compare me with them [Ronaldo & Messi]," De Bryune told Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg. "Our positions are completely different."

"They are much higher on the pitch and score ten times more than me. If I make 10 in a season, they score 100. But then I have other tasks on the pitch."

Perhaps a more fair comparison to make with De Bruyne is to look at other players who play a more creative role. De Bruyne's tally of 14 league assists this term is the highest amongst players in Europe's top five leagues.

City boss Pep Guardiola has been singing the praises of his star midfielder all season, believing that there is not other player like the Belgian in Europe.

"He is not playing like this in just one game. It's the whole season - every three days - playing that way," said Guardiola (via Goal). "The way he's played it's difficult to find one [like him] in Europe."

The Premier League is lucky to have a number of talented creative midfielders. Even with a division graced by the likes of Mesut Ozil, Christian Eriksen, David Silva, and Eden Hazard, De Bruyne looks to be leading pack in terms of personal performance.

But it seems that De Bruyne is not bothered by comparisons to other players, and seems focused on maintaining his success with Man City. The Citizens could clinch the title as early as next month and could even lift the title against local rivals Manchester United.