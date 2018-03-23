Cristiano Ronaldo Eager to Bag New Real Madrid Deal Worth €1 More Than Messi to Seal 'Best' Status

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly settle for a new contract that would see him earn just a single euro more than great Barcelona rival Lionel Messi in his quest to be recognised as the best player in the world in every respect.

Ronaldo became the highest paid player in the world when he signed his last contract renewal with Real in 2016, a status he craves for the respect and admiration rather than financial greed. But both Neymar and Messi have overtaken him after signing new contracts recently.

And Mundo Deportivo has reported that Ronaldo is so determined to be seen as the best in the world he has asked for €1 more than what Messi is currently getting to change that.

He is already the best in the world as far as the Best FIFA Football Awards and the Ballon d'Or are concerned, but it is important for that to be reflected in his contract as well.

MD suggests that Ronaldo is seeking various incentives to be included in any new deal that will reward him handsomely for particular achievements on the pitch, whether that be as a result of goals, trophies or individual awards and accolades.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Now 33 years of age, Ronaldo has been in supreme goalscoring form for Real since the turn of the calendar year. He scored the 50th hat-trick of his career against Girona last weekend and has found the net 21 times in his last 10 appearances for the club.

Five more goals will see Ronaldo reach the career milestone of 650 for club and country.