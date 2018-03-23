Ex-Liverpool Player Claims Klopp Should Target Premier League Goalkeeper in Summer Transfer Window

Kasper Schmeichel has the 'right pedigree' to be a top goalkeeper for Liverpool, if the Reds wanted to bring in a star shot stopper this summer.

That is the verdict of former Liverpool keeper Tony Warner, who told the Liverpool Echo that the Leicester City ace should be the man that Jurgen Klopp looks to sign in the close season.

Liverpool are supposedly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer as Simon Mignolet looks set to depart Anfield - a factor that would only leave Loris Karius as a senior custodian on Merseyside.

And Warner has stated his belief that Schmeichel, whose dad used to play for bitter north west rivals Manchester United, has all the hallmarks to be a success at Liverpool if Klopp earmarked the Dane as the man to step in and replace Mignolet in his squad.

Warner said: “In the past few months Karius has done very well, but has he done enough to convince the manager that he doesn’t need to buy another keeper? I’m not sure.

“If Jurgen Klopp is going to sign another keeper then it has to be a real No 1. I think a keeper who would push us on is Schmeichel.

“He has a great pedigree. He plays for Denmark but he’s been brought up in England and has played Premier League football for 10 years. He won the league with a really unfancied side.

“His distribution is brilliant and he has that nice blend of arrogance/confidence about him. I just think he would be a really good fit. He would be the man for me.”

Klopp chopped and changed his goalkeeper throughout the first half of this term as he looked to see which one of Karius or Mignolet would go on to become his first choice in the second period.

With the German earning an extended run in the side, Belgium international Mignolet now seems set to leave as he looks for more minutes on the pitch.

Liverpool have also been linked with Roma's Alisson in recent times, but it's unclear if they will make a concrete offer for the Brazilian's signature.

