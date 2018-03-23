Inter Set to Announce Agreement With Lazio Defender Stefan de Vrij Following Doping Case Acquittal

Inter will soon announce the signing of Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Serie A rivals Lazio, according to Calciomercato.

De Vrij was recently the subject of a doping case but was cleared on Thursday after it was determined that he had a 'Therapeutic Use Exemption' for the corticosteroid found in a sample he submitted last month.

With his deal at Lazio set to expire at the end of the season, the 26-year-old is free to negotiate with other clubs. And as Calciomercato would have it, the defender's destination is already set.

The Italian publication are reporting that a five-year deal worth €3.5m a season has been agreed over, and De Vrij will make the transition in the summer.

The Netherlands centre back has been one of the most in-demand defensive players in Europe since the summer and it appears that Inter have beaten all other suitors to the player, who is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

This deal does represent a great bargain for I Nerazzurri, as there is no need for a transfer fee. De Vrij, however, is set to earn a huge signing on bonus when he does make the switch.





Inter's announcement is understood to have been held up by the doping issue, but now that the player has been cleared, confirmation of a move is expected very soon.