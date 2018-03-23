Mohamed Salah Opens Up About Realising His Dream of Playing for the Club He 'Loved' as a Child

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah says he 'had to make it happen' when he heard that a move to Anfield was on the cards.

In an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, expressed his delight at playing for the club he supported as a young boy, and insisted that Liverpool's target remains to win a trophy.

Salah joined Chelsea in 2014, but failed to impress in the Premier League and moved to Italy, where he flourished during two seasons at AS Roma.

His performances caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, who secured the signing of the Egyptian winger for £36.9m - which now seems like a bit of a bargain.

Salah has been on sensational form since joining Liverpool last summer, becoming the fastest Liverpool player in history to score 20 goals in the Premier League. He achieved the feat in just 25 games.

“Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan – they were my favourite Premier League club," Salah said.





"I've loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for. I knew the history that this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen.”

The 25-year-old has been crowned 'King of the Kop' by Liverpool fans since his arrival last summer, and particularly so since the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

Salah is modest, though, and insists it's not up to him to say whether he deserves to be crowed with that title or not. He is very much focused on achieving success on the pitch.

“I don’t know if it’s up to me to say that, so maybe I’ll let the fans say that,” laughs Salah. “I’m happy scoring goals for the club I supported as a kid – that’s all that matters.

"We want to push ourselves to win something. For us, for the fans and for the club. That is and always will be our target. A trophy.”