OFFICIAL: LA Galaxy Announce Signing of Former Manchester United Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy have officially confirmed the signing of former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The MLS club took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the Swedish legend, with Ibra himself stating: "Los Angeles; welcome to Zlatan".

The 36-year-old has arrived in the MLS after his contract at English giants Manchester United was terminated earlier in the week:

"Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."

Ibrahimovic had endured a tumultuous 2017 at the Old Trafford club. After suffering a significant knee ligament damage at the end of the 2016/17 season, the towering forward largely struggled to find a way back into Jose Mourinho's plans.

The former Swedish international scored 28 goals in 59 games during his short stint in England.

On his own Instagram account, Ibra thanked the club for 'two fantastic seasons':





"Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred"