Premier League Reveals Plans to Trial VAR in Each English Top Flight Game Next Season

The Premier League have revealed plans to test video assistant referee technology during every game next term ahead of its possible introduction in 2019/20.

The Times has reported that England's top flight will run the rule over the controversial technology after those in the corridors of power decided against greenlighting its use full-time for the 2018/19 campaign.

A planned vote is expected to be held on 13th April to determine if the vast majority of clubs still agree that more tests need to be conducted before its implementation.

There is the possibility that moods might have changed since the Premier League wrote to all 20 sides about delaying its usage but, given that a majority of 14 votes in favour of the technology is needed to push through its use, it is not expected that VAR will be brought in from next term.

Instead, the Premier League is eyeing the use of a video assistant - courtesy of the Professional Game Match Officials Board - to decide whether it is consistent enough to be brought in for the season after.

The video assistant will keep in direct contact with the game's referee to indicate when VAR could be used, but that they would not be asked to rule on those talking points.

Those trials would allow match officials to get used to what can and can't be contested and increase the speed at which decisions are made.

VAR has so far drawn criticism for its lengthy stoppage that breaks up the flow of matches, and has proven to be inconsistent during trials in UK competitions such as the FA and Carabao Cups.

Of the Select Group referees who take charge of top tier games, four have had no experience of involving VAR in their decision-making process while six have only acted as intermediaries as a video assistant - factors that mean more use of the technology is needed before officials are able to better judge when to use VAR or not.

The FA will review its own VAR use at the season's end but is expected to allow its implementation in more FA Cup matches, while the EFL will let it be used in the Carabao Cup too.

Bundesliga and Eredivisie clubs have already voted to use VAR in their leagues from next season onwards as well.

