Reading Officially Confirm Former Swansea Boss Paul Clement As New Manager

Reading have appointed former Swansea and Derby manager Paul Clement as their new manager, replacing the recently sacked Jaap Stam.

Clement left Swansea earlier this season and was previously assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich but now will attempt to keep Reading in the Championship, with the Royals just three points above the relegation zone.

Chief Executive Ron Gourlay told the club's website: “I am delighted to have secured the services of a hugely experienced forward-thinking manager like Paul, who I have personally worked alongside during our time spent at Chelsea.

“Not only has he coached at some of the greatest clubs in Europe, winning trophies, league titles and European honours and working with some of the greatest players in the world, fundamentally he also has a rich understanding of English football having managed in both the Championship and the Premier League in recent years.

“Now, everyone at Reading is fully behind Paul and his squad of players as, together, we initially set our sights on an eight-game battle and continue to strive to the take this club forward.”

Clement impressed during the early stages of his tenure at Swansea, helping the Swans avoid relegation last season but their start to the current campaign ended up costing the 46-year-old his job.