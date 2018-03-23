Southampton Plotting Bid for Stoke Star Xherdan Shaqiri if the Saints Survive Relegation Battle

New Southampton boss Mark Hughes is reportedly planning a raid of his former club Stoke City and has set his sights on the Potters' star winger, Xherdan Shaqiri.

According to the Daily Star, Hughes has remained a big fan of the Swiss international and aims to make his his first summer signing as the Saints manager. Hughes brought Shaqiri to Stoke from Inter in 2015 in a then club record £12m move.

However, Southampton's plan to sign Shaqiri comes with a couple of stipulations. For a deal to go through, it would likely require the Saints to avoid relegation and for Stoke City be relegated.

✊🏽💪🏾☝🏽🔴⚪️Army! @stokecity A post shared by XS (@shaqirixherdan) on Mar 16, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

Southampton and Stoke City currently sit 18th and 19th place in the Premier League table respectively, and are two main contenders for relegation this season. A player of Shaqiri's talent will be expected to leave the Potters if they drop into the Championship, which is looking increasingly likely with the club sitting three points adrift of safety.

With Switzerland going to the World Cup this year, Shaqiri will be putting himself in the shop window if Stoke go down. The 26-year-old has always been a standout performer for his country where he has 20 goals in 64 caps. At the last World Cup he even bagged a hat trick during a group stage game against Honduras.

(You may also be interested in Saints to Survive: 4 Reasons Why Mark Hughes' Appointment Will Keep Southampton Up)

This means that Hughes' hopes to sign Shaqiri ride on the Saints being able to stay in the Premier League this season. Southampton are two points away from safety, but have a game in hand on some of the teams around them.

Shaqiri has seven goals and six assists for Stoke in the league this season. £20m is said to be price the Southampton would be willing to play for the midfielder, but could have a lot competition from other European clubs for the Swiss star.