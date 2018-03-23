Super-Agent Visits PSG Star & Lawyers to Discuss Real Madrid Contact and Potential Offer

Neymar is seemingly edging closer and closer to a truly seismic Real Madrid transfer this summer after super-agent Pini Zahavi reportedly met with the player and his lawyers to review the contact and potential offer from Los Blancos.





Neymar became the most expensive player of all time last summer when Paris Saint-Germain triggered his €222m buyout clause to release him from Barcelona. But speculation has been rife for months that his stay in France will only be short-lived.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

And with Barça unwilling or unable to take him back to Camp Nou - Neymar's father was recently rumoured to have quoted Real a price of €400m - it gives Bernabeu president Florentino Perez the chance to finally sign the player at long last.

According to UOL, Zahavi was present as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique travelled to Brazil recently to see Neymar, who is recovering from a fractured metatarsal in the hope that he will be fit for the World Cup.

But not only was Zahavi there to sit in on that meeting, for it was he who had brokered Neymar's transfer to Paris in the first place, he also met with the player's legal team to discuss the details of a transfer. That covered the rumoured contact between Neymar Sr. and Perez on the matter.

Real haven't completed what might be considered a Galactico-type signing since the €80m arrival of James Rodriguez in 2014. In the years since, the Madrid giants have focused their recruitment efforts on snapping up young talent rather than chasing superstars, but Neymar has been an obsession for the club ever since he since he snubbed them as a 14-year-old.